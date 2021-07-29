Naperville Born Setter shines in Team USA upset in Women’s Volleyball over presumed gold-medal favorite China in 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Against the presumed gold medal favorite, the US Women’s Volleyball team produced a stunning victory over China, catapulted by Naperville-born setter Jordyn Poulter. Earning the win in straight sets, Poulter successfully set up fellow star Jordan Thompson 34 times, the most points recorded by an individual in a match by any team at the Toyko Olympics, male or female.

Looking to build on the momentum, Team USA took on and beat Turkey in five sets to improve to 3-0 in the preliminary round.

Jordyn Poulter

Poulter was born in Naperville before moving to Colorado, starring as a prep athlete as Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Colorado. Returning to Illinois, Poulter excelled as a collegiate athlete at the University of Illinois from 2014-2018. The Toyko Olympics are the first appearance on the sports’ biggest stage for Poulter, who is no stranger to international play. She currently laces up for Busto Arsizio Volley, an Italian Volleyball Club.

Poulter isn’t the only Napervillian participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Naperville Central alum Casey Short Krueger is a member of Team USA Women’s Soccer.

Casey Short Krueger

The former Redhawk built a substantial resume in her prep career, winning three state titles in track while twice named NSCAA/Adidas Youth All-American in 2016 and 2017 for her performance playing soccer. Krueger won the 800m twice at the Illinois High School Association State Track and Field Meet, while also winning the 400m.

After graduating, Krueger moved on to the professional ranks, breaking into the National Women’s Soccer League with the Boston Breakers for one season. After a similar one-year stint with the Chicago Red Stars, Krueger went overseas to play for Avaldsnes IL, a Norwegian soccer club. Then, returning home, Krueger joined the Red Stars and have been with the organization since 2016.

For more information on Short Krueger, check out our recent article on the soccer star.

Kevin Jackman reporting for Naperville News 17.