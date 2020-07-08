Splash Pad to Open at 95th Street Community Plaza

A little over a year after breaking ground on the 95th Street Community Plaza, the splash pad feature is set to open on July 9.

In addition to the splash pad, visitors will have access to the storybook-themed playground, restrooms, Wagner Family Pavilion and lawn, shaded seating area and the rest of the plaza.

Splash Pad Guidelines

With the opening comes guidelines to help maintain safe practices during the COVID-19 pandemic. To help aid social distancing, no more than 50 people can be inside the splash pad at any given time. The park will open everyday at 9:00 a.m., closing each night at 8:00 p.m. It will be available through Labor Day.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony for the 95th Street Community Plaza is set for Thursday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m.

Where is the Community Plaza

The plaza is located adjacent to the 95th Street Library, as well as Neuqua Valley’s freshman campus building.

“The plaza is even more beautiful than we imagined it would be,” said Executive Director Ray McGury. “We can’t wait for people to see it and we know that it will become a favorite destination for the community for many years to come.”

How the Splash Pad Came to Be

The concept of a park and plaza began in 2017 with Karen Dunford, the former manager of the 95th Street Library and now deputy director for Naperville Public Library.

Originally viewed as a space for library goers and Neuqua Valley students, the Naperville Park District received input from community members, ultimately deciding to add the splash pad, a performance pavilion and lawn, and a storybook-themed playground.

