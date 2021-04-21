Solemn Oath’s New “Things We Don’t Say” Craft Beer

“Things We Don’t Say”

Solemn Oath Brewery has a new craft beer to help raise awareness about mental health in the brewing industry.

Things We Don’t Say: Craft Beer for Mental Health is a national and international project started by non-profit Hope for the Day. Over 150 breweries, including solemn oath are taking part.

“We really want to talk about things that we feel passionate about, create some dialogue, let people have an opportunity to discuss whether that be on our social media platforms or just a reminder for them to spark a conversation with their own friends,” said owner of Solemn Oath Brewery, John Barley. “We can be more than a brewery and we really are a part of this community and take pride in that.”

Raising Awareness

In the brewing industry, the long hours and small staffing can often lead to addiction, depression, and anxiety.

“Those kinds of feelings are very prevalent in the industry and often go unnoticed,” said Nick Scofield, sales director at Solemn Oath Brewery.

That’s why Solemn Oath wanted to collaborate with Hope for the Day. The brewery took the base recipe for the hazy IPA and put their own spin on it with a lemon-lime flavor profile.

Suicide prevention and substance abuse help hotlines are also printed on the beer can labels.

“If people are struggling we really want them to reach out, talk to their friends, family, co-workers and we just want to start the conversation with it and get people talking about it and not just burying it deeper,” said Scofield.

Available Now

The “Things We Don’t Say” craft beer is available on draft and in cans to go starting today.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Hope for the Day.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports