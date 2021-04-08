Snoop Dogg, Among Others Performing Live at RiverEdge Park in July

RiverEdge Park located at 360 N. Broadway St. in downtown Aurora will be bringing back live music this summer, which includes a performance by Snoop Dogg, in July 2021.

The summer season will kick off with Eagles tribute band One of These Nights on July 9. “To ensure we keep all patrons, staff and artists safe, we will be following any and all state guidelines at that time for outdoor events. Once we receive those mandates, we will share them and our accompanying plans with you,” read a press release.

Snoop Dogg

Each performance will take place outside on stage in the park’s open-air John C. Dunham Pavilion. Some other concert highlights include Snoop Dogg and Twista on July 18 and Poi Dog Pondering on August 28.

A full list of summer performances, which were scheduled for last year but delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic can be found on the park’s website.

June Performances Delayed

Unfortunately June performances will be delayed until 2022 the park said.

“While it appears the vaccination process is going well in Illinois, it’s apparent to us that we still will not be in a position to do shows in June of 2021. Much like our concert colleagues at venues such as Wrigley Field, Ravinia and more, we anticipate being able to begin our summer season in July — assuming there are no further restrictions from the state,” said the press release.

Ticket holders for the June shows will have 60 days before the rescheduled 2022 concert dates to confirm attendance, or to seek a refund or credit for other RiverEdge or Paramount Theatre shows.

Tickets and updates to live performances can also be found at RiverEdges Park’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

