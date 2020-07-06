Sno Problems Shaved Ice Stand Opens In Naperville

Shaved Ice Stand

You’ll have “sno problems” with the heat thanks to a new business in town. Shaved ice stand Sno Problems opened up on July 2, just in time for the holiday weekend.

The business is the brainchild of a Naperville Central High School graduate, now an Oklahoma State University junior, who is back home in Naperville for the summer.

Sno Problems

“How it came to be is when I couldn’t see my friend we would FaceTime every night in May when we were in the shut down order,” said owner Brittany Harriman. “And randomly when I was telling her we should open it up I was like ‘wouldn’t it be awesome if it was called Sno Problems?’ It’s kind of punny.”

The idea was spurred on by the need to find something to fill the time.

“Over quarantine me and my friends were all out of jobs, internships,” continued Harriman. “And I randomly came up with it with my friend and was like ‘wouldn’t it be fun to just employ all of our friends and open up a shaved ice trailer in Downtown Naperville?’ And we made it happen. This all really all came to life basically a month ago.”

“All of our regular syrups don’t have high fructose corn syrup and they’re all sugar-based,” said Brittany’s brother, Trevor Harriman. “We wanted to source some of our syrups from a local woman in Downtown Chicago so we got some of those and it all came together super nicely.”

Community Support

It’s been a welcome addition to the Naperville sweet scene.

“Everyone, it makes them so happy especially the little kids. When they get our regular size, which is still pretty big, they just look so excited and the kids were just loving it. It’s nice to have something to do during the pandemic so it’s cool to see everybody come out and all of our friends and family support it,” said Brittany.

“Yeah, and we’ve received only great support all over and it’s just been really nice to hear that what we’ve been doing has been paying off,” said Trevor.

Future Plans

The business will continue to serve up shaved ice even after Brittany heads back to school, with the help of her brother.

“The plan right now is we’re probably going to be here until the end of September. He’s going to take over for when I go back to college and we’re going to open up weekends and hopefully Fridays after football games. And then we’re going to open up next summer,” said Brittany.

“We’re hoping to be open for summers to come,” added Trevor.

You can find Sno Problems on the corner of Aurora Avenue and Webster Street, right in front of the Municipal Center.

It’s open daily from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!