Small Protest in Downtown Naperville

Posted on July 18, 2020

Small Protest in Downtown Naperville

A small, peaceful protest was held today in Downtown Naperville. The group of around 30 gathered at the corner of Jefferson and Main Street in response to a recent video posted online.

Two individuals were walking in the area when another shouted a racial slur at them.

This spurred the organizer to take to the streets in the hopes of sparking change.

“What I want from the City of Naperville is to listen to the marginalized group and to take the initiative to learn how to be allies to their own neighbors,” said organizer Anneliese Jackson. “I have three goals today: one, recognize, adjust, and fix the image issue. Start investing and supporting black and minority-owned businesses in the area. Two, a mural honoring Sandra Bland, and number three I want more training for every single police officer in Naperville.”

The Protestors

“These are my streets and this is my town,” said Naperville resident, Joseph. “I feel like I really need to make this a better place for my brothers and everybody else that lives out there. I’ve got a 9-year-old little brother at home and I want to make sure this is a place that’s safe for him to grow up and make sure he’s ok being here.”

“The protests themselves are keeping alive the thought and the conviction that black lives do matter and that we all need to step up and understand it and do something about it,” said Wheaton resident, Kyle Roggenbuck.

Naperville Police Investigate

Naperville police said they opened an investigation and spoke to the individual who posted the video. They declined to pursue the matter further.

According to the NPD, a minor yelled the slur. Officers met up with him and his parents, who are not Naperville residents.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

WANT TO STAY INFORMED?

Get daily news headline stories delivered right to your inbox!

Back to Top Stories

Looking to take your fundraising or corporate event virtual?

NCTV17 can produce live and look-live events in our studio.

cat2array(68) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(7) [63]=> int(13760) [64]=> int(13763) [65]=> int(42) [66]=> int(4) [67]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409