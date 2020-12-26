Sled Hills and Ice Rinks Ready to Open

The Naperville area has avoided any major snowfall so far this winter, but once the snow and cold arrive, the Naperville Park District staff has the outdoor ice skating rinks and sled hills set up for the 2020-21 winter season.

Ice Rinks

Ice rinks require an extended period of cold temperatures needed for the ice to form a good skating surface. Typically, the ice skating season runs from December 15 to February 15 if weather conditions allow.

For the 2020-21 season, the following ice rinks will be lighted and open until 10:00 p.m.:

Centennial Park, 500 W. Jackson Avenue (Hockey and broomball play is allowed only at the two boarded rinks at Centennial Park. A third rink at Centennial Park is for free skating only.)

Nike Sports Complex, 288 W. Diehl Road

Wolf’s Crossing Community Park, 3252 Wolf’s Crossing Road

The following ice rinks are not lighted and close at dusk:

Meadow Glens 1303 Muirhead Avenue

Gartner Park 524 W. Gartner Road

Residents may check the status and location of Park District outdoor skating areas at www.napervilleparks.org/cancellations.

Sled Hills

Naperville Park District also maintains sled hills which are open if the ground is frozen with two or more inches of snow and no visible grass. The following sled hills are located in neighborhood parks and close at dusk:

Arrowhead Park, 711 Iroquois Avenue

Brook Crossings, 1015 95th Street

Country Lakes Park, 1835 North Aurora Road

Gartner Park, 524 W Gartner Road

May Watts Park, 804 S. Whispering Hills Drive

Thanks to the use of lights, Rotary Hill (located at 443 Aurora Ave.), will also be open until 9:00 p.m. on weeknights and until 10:00 p.m. on weekends.

Wolf’s Crossing Hill Closed for Season

The newly constructed sled hill at Wolf’s Crossing Community Park remains closed for 2020-21 to protect the turf until it grows in.

