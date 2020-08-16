Sisters Team Up to Build Balloon Structures

Sisters Team Up

Sisters Anna and Rachel Buescher started their very own business, Bananas 4 Balloons, to make balloon structures and decorations.

“We really like making people happy and seeing the smiles on their faces for a fun birthday or other celebration surprise,” said Anna.

Mailbox Decoration

The 12 and 10-year-olds create balloon towers, arches, and their most popular request – a mailbox decoration.

This design takes them about half an hour to complete using 40-50 balloons.

Bond Between Sisters

The young business owners learned a new skill, while gaining something else.

“Probably to work together more because Anna and I don’t always get along,” said Rachel. “I feel like we’ve created a better bond over the business,” added Anna.

And while the two oldest sisters are in charge, the littlest sometimes contributes.

“I buy them balloons and I help them setting up their towers,” said their younger sister, Julia.

Giving Back to the Community

Rachel and Anna plan to donate 25 percent of their profits to local Downtown Naperville businesses and the Naperville Area Humane Society.

You can make an order for a balloon structure by sending them an email, which is available on their Facebook page.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.