Shots Fired At Naperville Basketball Court

Police are investigating a reported incident of shots fired at a basketball court on Naperville’s Genesee Drive.

What Happened?

Police arrived at the 700 block of Genesee Drive at about 7:36 p.m. Wednesday after a report of shots fired in the area, a Naperville Police press release said.

Though no one was on the court when they arrived, police found a shell casing, but saw no evidence that anyone had been injured.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggested there was an altercation between two people. One grabbed a firearm from a bag, fired the weapon, and apparently missed the other person.

Finding The Suspect

The suspected shooter was described as a Black male, between 20 and 30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, with a thin build, short hair, and tattoos. The suspect was wearing jeans but no shirt, and was armed with a handgun.

Officers found a person matching the description near North Aurora Road and Fairway Drive shortly after responding to the incident. He fled from the officers and was not located after a further search.

Police say there were multiple potential witnesses near the basketball court as the incident occurred, and encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420- 6665, and ask for the Investigations Division.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

