Shopping for Last-Minute Holiday Gifts While Helping Small Businesses

Last-Minute Holiday Gifts

If you still need last-minute holiday gifts, Painted Tree Marketplace may be one spot to find the perfect present while helping out small business owners.

The boutique on 240 South Route 59, which opened in November, displays items for sale from over 160 vendors.

“They bring their stuff and set up how they would like and just pay a monthly fee and they get their own booth and set up how they want,” said Skyler Raygoza, an employee at Painted Tree Marketplace. “We’re just stay kind of behind the scenes and just make sure their stocks are filled.”

If you’re stuck on gift ideas, Raygoza recommends silly socks, candles, a gag gift for someone on the naughty list this year, or a sweet hot chocolate bomb for someone who’s been nice.

Helping Small Business Owners

Raygoza said many of the vendors also have Etsy stores. And for those who usually sell crafts at shows that have been canceled due to COVID-19 this year, painted tree offers them a space to make a profit.

“We know what they’re going through but we don’t actually see it because we’re not in their shoes,” said Raygoza. “So just seeing them be so happy and super excited makes us excited.”

Each business owner sets their own prices, but Raygoza said there may be discounted holiday items after the festive season.

Open Christmas Eve

Painted Tree Marketplace is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

