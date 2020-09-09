Shih Tzu Beaten With Belt to be Housed at Naperville Animal Control

Naperville Animal Control will take in a 7-year-old Shih Tzu from Woodridge after it was beaten with a belt over the weekend.

Bond Set at $20,000

Lewiel Irmani, 25, has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, according to a statement from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Woodridge Chief of Police Brian Cunningham. Bond was set at $20,000 for the Class 4 felony. Irmani will appear in court on October 5.

“The fact that someone would strike a defenseless animal is incomprehensible,” Berlin said via a press release. “What is particularly alarming in this case is the allegation that Mr. Irmani struck Bella numerous times with a belt causing extremely serious injuries. We take charges of animal cruelty very seriously and anyone accused of such acts will face serious felony charges.”

The Alleged Incident

Irmani was home alone with his girlfriend’s dog, named Bella, on September 5. It is alleged that Irmani discovered Bella went to the bathroom on the floor before he “whooped her in the mouth” five times with a belt. Irmani’s girlfriend arrived home from work and found Bella lying lifeless in the corner before the two brought Bella to Downers Grove VCA.

The veterinarian found rib fractures on both sides of the Shih Tzu, a fractured eye socket, a bleeding broken incisor tooth, bruising around the dorsal pelvis, and a bleeding back molar tooth, causing Bella to be unable to close her mouth. She is currently being given food and water through a syringe.

The hospital called the Woodridge Police Department around 7:30 p.m. on September 5. Both Bella and the couple’s other dog are currently being housed at Naperville Animal Control.

“On the Road to Recovery”

“Thanks to the outstanding care Bella received however, while she still has a way to go, she appears to be on the road to recovery,” said Berlin. “I would like to thank the Woodridge Police Department for their work on this very disturbing case. I would also like to thank Naperville Animal Control, the Downers Grove VCA Arboretum View Animal Hospital for their assistance and the care they gave to Bella.”

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.