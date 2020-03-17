Sheriff’s Office Suspends Evictions

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick ordered a suspension of court-ordered evictions due to COVID-19 concerns.

The suspension will be effective immediately and will last 30 days.

“…the most humane thing to do”

“Halting all evictions for 30 days is the most humane thing to do as we continue to navigate this rapidly spreading disease,” said Sheriff Mendrick in a press release. “While we don’t want people to panic, I also want people to have a safe place to go and not be forced to sleep or live in their cars while everything gets sorted out.”

The sheriff’s office will reevaluate the order at the end of the suspension with consultation from the DuPage County Health Department and the Center for Disease Control.

Jail Visits Suspended

Yesterday, Mendrick ordered a suspension of all personal visits to inmates at the DuPage County Correctional Facility for the safety of the visitors, inmates, and staff. There are no confirmed cases in the facility.

Clergy and attorneys will still be able to visit inmates, but will be screened for symptoms prior to entering.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.