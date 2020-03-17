Shamrock Hunt Spreads St. Patrick’s Day Cheer

A shamrock-making message sweeping social media shares a fun and easy way to spread some St. Patrick’s Day cheer.

Shamrock Hunt!

Many Facebook groups are posting a request to participate in a Shamrock Hunt. Residents can take part by simply putting a shamrock in their window, whether colored, cut-out, printed or painted.

Then, to give kids stuck at home a bit of fresh air, you can head outside for a walk and see how many shamrocks you can find! Just be mindful of safe social distancing if you see other searchers along the way. It’s a great way to get the kids outside, get a little exercise, and share in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

You can check your local social media sites to see if the Shamrock Hunt has hit your area…or just get out and hope for a bit of luck, and a showering of shamrocks.

