shamrock hunt

Shamrock Hunt Spreads St. Patrick’s Day Cheer

Posted on March 17, 2020

A shamrock-making message sweeping social media shares a fun and easy way to spread some St. Patrick’s Day cheer.

Shamrock Hunt!

Many Facebook groups are posting a request to participate in a Shamrock Hunt. Residents can take part by simply putting a shamrock in their window, whether colored, cut-out, printed or painted.

Then, to give kids stuck at home a bit of fresh air, you can head outside for a walk and see how many shamrocks you can find! Just be mindful of safe social distancing if you see other searchers along the way. It’s a great way to get the kids outside, get a little exercise, and share in the St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

You can check your local social media sites to see if the Shamrock Hunt has hit your area…or just get out and hope for a bit of luck, and a showering of shamrocks.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

 

WANT MORE LOCAL NEWS?

Get daily news headlines delivered to your inbox!

Back to Naperville News 17

LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE

Stay up to date with all of NCTV17's content by liking and subscribing to our YouTube channel!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409