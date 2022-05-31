Seven Ribbers Will Face Off At This Year’s Ribfest In Wheaton

June is just about here and with it comes Ribfest. The Exchange Club of Naperville has announced the line-up of ribbers that will be getting their cook on at the annual event.

Seven Contenders

This time around there will be seven contenders for this year’s champions trophy at the annual festival. They include three Illinois groups and four from out of state.

Armadillo’s Rib and Que Company is back for its 10th year. A family from Clarendon Hills recently purchased their recipes and signature BBQ, and will be hoping to use it to cook their way to success.

Batavia’s Salt Creek BBQ is back for a third year. They have a proven track record, having place in the top three multiple times.

Westmont’s Uncle Bub’s BBQ has been a fixture at Ribfest for years, starting off in 1997. 2018 was its year to shine, when it swept all three categories, claiming best sauce, best ribs and kids choice awards.

Out of state participants include Howling Coyote BBQ, which just recently relocated to Wisconsin from Chicago. They’ve made their mark at Ribfest in the past, first winning there in 2008.

Coming in from Chesapeake, VA is Johnson’s BBQ. They’ve been in the BBQ biz for 30 years, and are also repeat participants.

Four-time winners at Ribfest, Texas Outlaw BBQ, works out of a restaurant in Kentucky but got its start in Houston. They’ve won over 300 awards across the country.

And finally Blazin Bronco BBQ will be heading into town from Port Saint Lucie, FL. They’ve been competing in rib cook-offs since 1972, and have awards from more than 20 festivals.

“Delighted” With Line-up

Organizers of Ribfest are happy to have such a solid line-up.

“After a long layoff and moving to a new date and location, we were concerned about who would be with us this year, and we are just delighted that so many old favorites and newcomers will be with us,” said Bev Schafman, chair for 2022 Ribfest in a press release, We will have ribbers coming from all over the country for our event and we can only say, Welcome Back!”

This year Ribfest will be held at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton from June 17 to 20. More information about the fest is available on the Ribfest website.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

