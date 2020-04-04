Seniors Only Shopping Times at Local Grocery Stores

Local Grocery Stores are still operating, but with caution. In order to accommodate those more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, like senior citizens, many stores have “Seniors Only” shopping hours. Operation hours to benefit more vulnerable community members are essential to flatten to COVID-19 curve during this time. It helps keep residents safe, but also gives an extra opportunity to step out of the home, if only for a brief time.

Having designated times for shoppers is one way to combat COVID-19, but it is still important to wash hands regularly, and practice social distancing. Many local organizations are also offering take out food, and local food pantries continue serving the community was well. For more information on store hours or any additional precautions stores are taking to combat COVID-19, you can call your local stores or visit their website.

List of Seniors Only Times

Aldi 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday

Butera – 7-9 a.m. everyday

Angelo Caputo’s – 6-7 a.m. Tuesday Wednesday Thursday

Costco – 8-9 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday

Fresh Thyme – 6-8 a.m. Monday Wednesday Friday

H Mart – 9-10 a.m. everyday

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd and Christian Canizal report.