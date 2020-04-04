Seniors Only Shopping Times at Local Grocery Stores

Posted on April 4, 2020

Local Grocery Stores are still operating, but with caution. In order to accommodate those more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, like senior citizens, many stores have “Seniors Only” shopping hours. Operation hours to benefit more vulnerable community members are essential to flatten to COVID-19 curve during this time. It helps keep residents safe, but also gives an extra opportunity to step out of the home, if only for a brief time.

Having designated times for shoppers is one way to combat COVID-19, but it is still important to wash hands regularly, and practice social distancing. Many local organizations are also offering take out food, and local food pantries continue serving the community was well. For more information on store hours or any additional precautions stores are taking to combat COVID-19,  you can call your local stores or visit their website.

List of Seniors Only Times

Aldi 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday

Butera – 7-9 a.m. everyday

Angelo Caputo’s – 6-7 a.m. Tuesday Wednesday Thursday

Costco – 8-9 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday

Fresh Thyme – 6-8 a.m. Monday Wednesday Friday

H Mart – 9-10 a.m. everyday

Jewel-Osco – 7-9 a.m. Tuesday & Thursday
Marianos – 6-8 a.m. everyday
Target – 8-9 a.m. Wednesday
Trader Joe’s – 9-10 a.m.
Walgreens – 8-9 a.m. Tuesday
Walmart – 6-7 a.m. Tuesday
Whole Foods – 8-9 a.m. everyday
Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd and Christian Canizal report.

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features
CONGRATULATIONS!

CONGRATULATIONS!

Zach Pearce is your March Play of the Month winner!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409