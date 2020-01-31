Seniors Get the Nail Spa Treatment

Posted on January 31, 2020

Nail Spa Treats Seniors

Nail Care Spa recently had a group of seniors from Naperville Elderly Homes stop by for free manicures at the salon.

Staff and seniors shared smiles as they got their nails filed, and made their choice of nail polish.

Random Acts of Kindness

The seniors were treated, as part of Naperville Elderly Homes on Martin Avenue’s “Random Acts of Kindness” campaign, in which local businesses engage with senior residents, leading up to Valentine’s Day.

For their random act of kindness, there’s no doubt this spa, nailed it.

 

