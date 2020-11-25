Send Letters to Santa in Downtown Naperville

On Main Street in Naperville, across the street from Giordano’s, a local line to the North Pole has now been opened.

“This is a fun thing this is our fifth year of doing this, and so it’s a Letters to Santa mailbox that we bring out every year. We had it painted by a local artisan and we encourage parents to bring their children to downtown Naperville and drop-off their letters or their wish lists to Santa. What we do is we get those letters to Santa’s Elves and each child gets a response in the mail, a personalized card from Santa and Mrs. Claus. So as long as people have put their return address, they can look forward to receiving a note from Santa in their mailbox,” said Katie Wood, Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

Send Letters to Santa

No postage is required for the special delivery, and all letters sent will receive a reply usually within a week.

The mailbox will be out through December 20 – but it’s not the only bit of holiday happenings to be on the lookout for in Downtown Naperville.

Elf on the Storefront Shelf

“They can not only leave their letters to Santa but they can look in about 55 different downtown business windows and they’ll see elves hidden in the front window, cleverly disguised, and if you go to downtownaperville.com families can find a scavenger hunt for the elves so they know exactly what windows to look for, and if they find at least 30 of them and it’s kind of a self-administered scavenger hunt, just check them off and submit it. Then many people will win Downtown Naperville gift cards after the first of the year. So that’s just a fun thing to go find these elves,” said Wood.

Rosie the snowman artwork is also on display at many downtown businesses. For more information on any of this holiday fun, you can check out the Downtown Naperville website.

Naperville news 17’s Ryan Skryd reports.

