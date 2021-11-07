Second Naperville Native Killed at Astroworld Festival in Houston

Second Naperville Native at Festival

Naperville native Jacob E. Jurinek, known as Jake, was one of eight people killed at the Astroworld Festival that took place in Houston, according to ABC News. He is the second person from Naperville who died. His best friend who was also from Naperville, Franco Patino, was another one of the casualties.

As reported by ABC News, the 20-year-old graduated from Neuqua Valley High School in 2019. He was a junior at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. “Jake was beloved by his family and by his seemingly countless number of friends for his contagious enthusiasm, his boundless energy, and his unwavering positive attitude,” his family told ABC News in a statement.

Jurinek and Patino went to the festival to see Travis Scott to celebrate Jurinek turning 21 later this month on November 20, according to the Washington Post. Patino was a junior at the University of Dayton. His family said they found out about his death when the hospital called his mom from his cellphone, according to WGN.