Second Amazon Store Plans To Come To Naperville

Second Amazon Fresh Store

A second Amazon Fresh store is planned to open up in town.

Based on city documents, the company is looking to open up another location at 1351 E Ogden Avenue. The second location will be similar to the first store on S Route 59 with the “primary purpose of selling items at retail including household essentials, general merchandise, and groceries as well as package beer, wine, and spirits.” The company is now in the process of obtaining a liquor license from the City of Naperville.

The projected opening date for the store is at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, though the specific date “is in flux,” city documents said.

Amazon Fresh will be taking over the former Fair Oaks Dealership spot. The city has been working to revitalize the East Ogden corridor area for years.

First Amazon Store

The first Amazon Fresh store in Naperville opened in December 2020. It was the first of its kind in Illinois, and just the fifth to open in the country. It’s located at 3116 S. Route 59.

“It’s pretty impressive that they selected us and I’m sure that wasn’t by throwing a dart at a map,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico back in December. “That was very intentional. I’m sure they researched their market and determined this would be the right place for them to be.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.