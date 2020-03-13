School Districts Close and Implement e-Learning

School districts 203 and 204 announced they are closing schools and implementing e-learning in attempts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

District 203 announced they will close all schools and cancel all school activities starting Saturday, March 14. Their tentative plan is to return to school on April 6. Parents will be notified once procedures for e-learning are in place through the district’s website and Talk 203 messages.

District 204 does not have school Monday, March 16 or Tuesday, March 17, so their e-learning will begin on March 18. Students in grades 2-12 should look to teachers for assignment information, which will be posted by the start of each school day. Students younger than second grade should reach out to teachers.

No Current Cases

Both school districts reiterated in their press releases that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in their districts at this time.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

