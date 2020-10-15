School Districts 203 & 204 Rank Highly With Niche.com

Naperville school districts have once again ranked highly in Niche.com’s annual nationwide evaluations.

School District 203

District 203 came in as the second best school district in Illinois and 39th across the country. They also ranked 266th in terms of the best teachers out of more than 11,000 considered.

Niche ranked Naperville Central as the 165th best high school in America and 23rd best public school in Illinois. Naperville North was placed 238th in the country and 29th in Illinois.

School District 204

Of more than 10,000 districts in the U.S., Indian Prairie School District 204 was ranked 72nd, as well as the 12th best district in Illinois.

Niche placed Neuqua Valley High School at 111th best public high school in the country, followed by Metea Valley at 210th and Waubonsie Valley at 230th. In Illinois, Neuqua was 15th, Metea was 26th, and Waubonsie was 28th.

Last year, both 203 and 204 were ranked seventh and ninth in the state respectively with Neuqua Valley coming in at 14th in the state as the highest ranked across the five high schools.

Benet Academy

Lisle’s Benet Academy, which draws some students from Naperville, was ranked as the 76th best Catholic high school in America of the 1,144 evaluated. They are ranked fourth best in Illinois.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

