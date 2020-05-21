School District 203 Approves One-Year Teacher Contract

At the latest Naperville School District 203 board meeting the group approved a one-year teacher contract with the Naperville Unit Education Association.

Both District 203 and NUEA agreed that the one-year contract was the most appropriate given the uncertainty of the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the school system.

“This one year contract provides the time needed to see how the educational landscape changes based on the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dan Bridges, Superintendent. Our teachers have risen to the occasion during remote learning to provide our students the best possible education during a very difficult time in our lives.”

Contract Details

The contract will take effect on the first teacher employment day of the 2020-2021 school year and runs through June 30, 2021.

Some key terms of the contract are one-year rollover contract for the 2020-2021 school year. The base salary increase will be 67% of the Consumer Price Index or 1.27%. The average returning teacher salary increase will be 3.29%.

“This new contract prioritizes the excellent education and fiscal stewardship our community has come to expect of our educators and district administration as we navigate uncertain times,” said Board President Kristin Fitzgerald.

Going Forward

This fall both sides will go back to the negotiation table.

“These are unprecedented times, and in this time of tremendous uncertainty, it is clearly in everyone’s best interest to secure a contract for the next year that provides stability for staff and affordability for the district, said Dan Iverson, President, Naperville Unit Education Association. We look forward to continued collaboration with the District as we navigate these times together so that we can continue to provide a world-class education for the students of District 203.”

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

