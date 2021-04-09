Schmaltz Receives Approval For Grants to Help Possible Move to Lisle

Schmaltz Grant Request Approved

The Village of Lisle board unanimously agreed to award Schmaltz Delicatessen $85,000 in grants to help in their possible move to Lisle.

The board voted to approve the deli’s request for $70,000 from Lisle’s restaurant program grant and $15,000 from their retail build-out program. The deli was looking for funds because according to city documents, the vacant building on 3011 Ogden Ave., “has had no reinvestment for several years and will require significant upgrades in order to meet health code and village building code standards and regulations.”

The building Schmaltz hopes to move to was previously Chinn’s 34th Street Fishery. If this happens, the deli would only be moving half a mile away near the Naperville-Lisle border.

Before the village board decision on Monday, Lisle’s committee of the whole and the village’s economic development commission recommended the board to approve the $85,000 grants.

Next Step

Schmaltz is also hoping to add a drive-thru at the potential new location. The deli will have to get village board approval to do this. Lisle’s planning and zoning commission will consider it first at its April 21 meeting.

“Our decision is contingent upon just this final step, but we’re making great progress with the village,” Schmaltz CEO Mark Goodman told the Daily Herald.

Goodman told the Daily Herald they hope to have a decision at a board meeting in May and the deli could be moved by the end of the year.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.