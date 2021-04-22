Schmaltz Deli Requests Considered | Islamic Center Discussion | Greene Valley Overlook

Schmaltz Deli Requests Considered

A decision on whether to allow a drive thru and extended patio at a Lisle location being scouted as a new flagship storefront for Schmaltz Deli is still pending, as discussion of the topic by the Lisle Planning and Zoning Commission was extended to a future meeting. Last night the commission heard a proposal by Schmaltz CEO Mark Goodman asking for approval of those additions along with some other variances at the considered property at 3011 Ogden Avenue, which was formerly Chinn’s 34th Street Fishery. The sale of the property is contingent on some of those asks. Goodman said the changes would help increase revenue and allow the business to be more multipurpose in operations than their existing location at 1513 N Naper Blvd, less than a mile down the road. However some concerns were raised during public comment about the current patio possibly already extending past the property line, and existing drainage issues that would need mitigation. And some neighbors to the building worried about traffic flow as well as additional noise coming from idling cars in the drive thru, menu board use, and early morning deliveries. Due to time limits on the meeting, the commission moved to continue discussion on a later date. They asked the petitioner to return with a current survey and ready to address and alleviate some of the voiced concerns. Village trustees will make the final decision.

Islamic Center Discussion

The Islamic Center of Naperville is hopeful the revisions made to their proposed plan on 248th Avenue would alleviate some concerns raised by community members. At last night’s Naperville’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, ICN’s attorney, Len Monson, said they intend to add a crossing guard at the nearby Tall Grass Greenway Trail crosswalk during the peak Friday afternoon service. ICN’s new plan would also relocate 53 parking spaces off of the south property line and expand the buffer area between those neighbors. Since the project was first presented at a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting earlier in January, most of the public comments have been in opposition of ICN’s plan, with the biggest concerns being the size of the project and the uptick in traffic it could create. Those concerns remained consistent at last night’s meeting. There was a group presentation by community members in support of ICN’s plans, saying it would benefit the area’s property values and promote community involvement and volunteerism. They said traffic wouldn’t be a concern based off of ICN’s track record and timings of events. Public comment on the matter will continue on May 5.

Game On! Forces of Nature

Today is Earth Day, and here at NCTV17 we are celebrating with an eco-focused FUNdraiser. Game On! Forces of Nature is tonight at 7pm. Team Heat Wave will take on Team Cold Snap in some family friendly games along with a live virtual audience. The local notables are battling it out for bragging rights and the Game On! trophy. To purchase a virtual viewer ticket or a raffle ticket for one of five party-in-a-basket prizes, check out the NCTV17 website.

Greene Valley Scenic Overlook

And if you’d like to get a look at some of the earth around us, the Greene Valley scenic overlook is set to open soon. The vista from the highest public ground in DuPage County will be available to visitors starting May 1, open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until October 31. The overlook can be accessed from the drive off of Greene Road, south of 79th Street. Visitors must wear face masks and observe safe social distancing.

