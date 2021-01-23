Schmaltz Deli Offering Free Cups of Soup to Those in Need

Free Soup for Those in Need

Schmaltz Delicatessan is offering free cups of soup to those in need.

The soup kitchen initiative started on January 18. The deli decided to launch it in January since it coincides with National Soup Month. Chicken noodle or chicken matzo ball soup are available to pick up at the deli.

“More now than ever people are out of jobs, they’re just down on their luck and some people are struggling to provide food on their table and this is a means to be able to help that,” said Michael Goodman, co-owner of Schmaltz Delicatessan. “It’s not going to solve it, but it’s going to help that.”

Helping the Community

The Naperville deli, located at 1512 N. Naper Blvd., has also been helping the community in other ways.

Schmaltz has donated 2,000 COVID-19 lunchbox kits to first responders and medical workers, and around 750 pounds of food to Loaves & Fishes through a food drive.

No Purchase Necessary

No purchase is necessary to grab a warm cup every Monday from 5-7 p.m. through February 22. Free soup is also offered at the deli’s Wheaton location.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

