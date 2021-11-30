Santa’s Workshop Set Up in Downtown Naperville

Santa’s Workshop

Santa has come to town and set up shop right here in Naperville. The Riverwalk Café at Rotary Hill has been transformed into Santa’s magical workshop for the holiday season. Little boys and girls can stop by to tell Old St. Nick what they want for Christmas. Last year, kids couldn’t go inside the workshop but could still see Santa hard at work from the window – but this time, things are different.

“Well this year we’re happy to say that we’re able to go inside the workshop to visit with Santa instead of just around the windows looking in,” said Andrea Coates, superintendent of recreation at the Naperville Park District. “It’s kind of a combination we still have to social distance, but we are able to at least have that one-on-one conversation with Santa so it’s been a great transition this year.”

How it Works

One family at a time walks in and you can take your own photos or videos. Reservations are required. You can reserve a time slot on the park district website. Some dates are reserved for those with special needs, service members, and even pets. The big man in red will be in town every day from now through December 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. before he makes his way back to the North Pole.

Reporting for Naperville News 17, I’m Aysha Ashley Househ.