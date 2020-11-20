Santa’s Workshop Comin’ To Town

Santa’s Workshop

COVID-19 isn’t stopping the big man in red from meeting all the boys and girls this year. The Naperville Park District is bringing Santa’s Workshop to the Riverwalk Café starting December 2 and running through the 23rd.

Meeting Safety Requirements

Every night from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., families can have a short conversation with Santa using “special North Pole technology.” The workshop is replacing the annual Santa House this year, and is designed to meet all COVID-19 requirements and keep everyone safe.

“We’re very pleased to introduce a new event and fun way for families to enjoy the annual tradition of a visit with Santa, given the constraints presented by the pandemic,” explained Andrea Coates, superintendent of recreation. “We hope that Santa’s Naperville Workshop will brighten holiday spirits as we look forward to a different kind of seasonal celebration this year.”

Families will remain outdoors, looking through the windows of the workshop. They’re encouraged to take photos, as there will not be a professional photographer on site this year.

Registration Information

All are welcome to attend, naughty or nice, as long as you’ve registered in advance at the Naperville Park District website. Spots are limited and registration opens on November 23 at noon for Naperville residents and November 24 at noon for non-residents. The cost to attend is $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents.

There will also be Special Needs Nights on December 2 and 3 and Military and First Responders Night on December 9.

Bringing holiday cheer, without getting too near!

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.