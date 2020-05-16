Sand and Sand Bags Available for Residents in Case of Flooding

Sand and Sand Bags Available

The City of Naperville has made sand and sand bags available for residents in the case of flooding.

The city is monitoring the DuPage River levels and said there is could be possible flooding conditions for Downtown Naperville and residential areas downstream of the river near downtown until Monday, May 18.

The river has already risen well over its banks so residents are asked to stay off the river during this high-water period due to dangerous conditions. The water is moving swiftly, making passage and maneuverability in the water more difficult.

Additional rain is expected to begin this eventing through Monday morning.

Residents can go to Riverview Court, off of Hillside Road and just east of Washington Street to fill and take sand bags. Residents are asked to bring a shovel to fill the bags and wear a face covering in case social distancing is difficult to maintain.

Safety Tips

The city is reminding residents of safety precautions and tips to keep in mind during a flood:

Any resident experiencing flooding needs to be cautious of electrical equipment and cords that may be located in those areas.

Stay out of all flood waters.

Avoid skin contact with the flood water since it may be contaminated.

Do not consume anything exposed to flood water.

Keep flood water out of your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Move to high ground if you find yourself in an area where water is flooding.

Do not attempt to drive on a flooded road, even if it appears to be shallow.

Do not push your vehicle out of the water. If it is stuck, get out and find higher ground.

Do not park near a stream, river or place that could easily flood.

Make a plan in case your home or business floods.

The city recommends avoiding flooded areas and pay attention to flood watches and warnings. If there is an emergency, call 911.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.