Salons Reopen Across Naperville

At long last, locks aren’t just getting loosened for phase three… they’re getting their much-needed cut and color.

Closed for three months, salons and barbershops are ready to open their doors and get to clipping.

Niki: “We didn’t cancel hundreds of appointments, we cancelled thousands of appointments so we have to get all of those people back in.”

Niki Moon Salon’s New Protocols

Niki Moon is the owner of Niki Moon Salon, which is in its eighth year of business in Naperville. Turning customers away has been difficult, but opening up poses its own challenges.

Niki: “We have glass walls now in between all the stations. All stations are six feet apart. Initially when they first come in we don’t have a waiting room anymore, we got rid of the waiting room. And when they get here they have to call and let us know that they’re here.

Helpful Tips From Other States

Fortunately for Moon, she had the benefit of watching and learning other salons from afar

Niki: “It’s actually been kind of helpful that other states have been able to open up before we were. Because, I’ve been basing my protocols off of other businesses.”

Salons Reopen with Other Precautionary Measures

In addition to glass walls and no waiting room, the salon will also provide protective gear for its employees, have its staff work in a rotation, take the temperatures of guests and workers. while masks will be mandatory for all staff and guest.

With the precautions in place, it’s time to get back to styling.

Niki: “We have a lot of work ahead of us in the coming months.”

Reporting for Naperville News 17, I’m Kevin Jackman