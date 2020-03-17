Saints Peter and Paul New Principal

Saints Peter and Paul New Principal

Posted on March 17, 2020

Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School recently announced their new principal.

Tricia Weis will take over for Frank Glowaty, who was acting in an interim role after serving as principal for 40 years.

Saints Peter and Paul New Principal

Weis is a graduate of the school and has 13 years of administrative experience.  Weis served as a the school’s assistant principal for the last three years at Saints Petronille and before that she served as the principal in the the Rockford Diocese for the past 10 years. She will begin her new role on July 1.

What’s Next For Glowaty?

Glowaty will still serve as the school’s Director of Advancement, a position he’s held since 1989. Glowaty said he has no plans on retiring anytime soon.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE

Stay up to date with all of NCTV17's content by liking and subscribing to our YouTube channel!

cat2array(66) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(13763) [63]=> int(42) [64]=> int(4) [65]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409