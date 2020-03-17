Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School recently announced their new principal.

Tricia Weis will take over for Frank Glowaty, who was acting in an interim role after serving as principal for 40 years.

Saints Peter and Paul New Principal

Weis is a graduate of the school and has 13 years of administrative experience. Weis served as a the school’s assistant principal for the last three years at Saints Petronille and before that she served as the principal in the the Rockford Diocese for the past 10 years. She will begin her new role on July 1.

What’s Next For Glowaty?

Glowaty will still serve as the school’s Director of Advancement, a position he’s held since 1989. Glowaty said he has no plans on retiring anytime soon.

