Safety Town Trick-or-Treat in Naperville

Safety Town Trick-or-Treat

The annual Safety Town trick-or-treat event was back for the 21st year. The Naperville Junior Woman’s Club also takes part in the safety lesson.

“We have lots of fun costumes that come in and they learn some lessons on safety that they didn’t realize were out there like how to check your candy and not to go on strangers’ doors,” said Jennifer Byers, events and fundraising coordinator at Safety Town. “And then they get to go and visit vendors throughout the community in Safety Town. So it’s like trick-or-treating in your neighborhood but on a smaller scale.”

Back After a Year Off

There were 22 vendors this year to hand out candy, treats, and prizes. The event, geared toward kids ages three to 12 years old, was canceled last year due to COVID.

“It feels wonderful to be back and seeing all of the families and all of the children going through Safety Town. Their costumes are so cute to see and adorable,” said Patty Thomas, Naperville Junior Woman’s Club liaison to the Safety Town Committee. “And the interaction between the families and the children and all the vendors that are here. It’s wonderful to see the Naperville community coming together.”

The trick-or-treat event also accepted non-perishable food items to be donated to Naperville non-profit, Loaves & Fishes Community Services. This event was one of many happening to celebrate the spooky season. A list of more Halloween events coming up can be found here.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ and Megann Horstead report.