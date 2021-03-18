Safety Town to Return in 2021 With Increased Safety Policies

Safety Town is a right of passage for many young Naperville children to learn personal safety, pedestrian safety, how to call 9-1-1, and more in a fun, hands-on way.

After taking a year off due to the pandemic in 2020, the program will return this summer with some new policies to adapt to COVID-19.

Safety Town Changes to be Implemented

In most years, Safety Town classes usually teach about 60 children for five 90-minute sessions over the course of a week. There are also about 15 teen volunteers per class to help manage all the children. Masks and hand-washing are required. A March 3 Facebook post also noted that classes could be taught outside under a canopy on days with good weather.

This year, Safety Town is cutting the number of kids per class to 20, to allow for six feet of space between them. Classes will be taught in a single three-hour session rather than over the course of a week. There will also be fewer teen volunteers.

More Children Eligible

Classes are usually open to kindergarteners and first-graders, but because Safety Town was closed last summer, second-graders will also be eligible this year.

They expect to get about 800-900 students through the program this season, which is a little more than half the 1500-1600 they typically serve. They’re also still planning to offer their Safe Sitter and Safe @ Home classes as well.

Registration opens up on April 16 at 6 p.m. for the early bird price of $55 per child. After May 14, the price increases to $70 per child.

Virtual Program

Safety Town will also offer virtual programs for those who can’t attend in-person, or who have previously attended but want a refresher. Instructors and community workers will put together videos teaching about various subjects normally covered at Safety Town.

The cost for the virtual program is $25 to access the videos, and registration for that also opens up on April 16 at 6 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.