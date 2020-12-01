Safety Tips for Holiday Decorating at Home

Holiday Decorating Safety Tips

It’s that time of year for holiday decorating at home where candles, holiday decorations, and Christmas trees fill the house.

It may be cozy, but there are some safety tips to keep in mind.

Christmas Trees

When out shopping for a Christmas tree, make sure it’s fresh. Check that needles aren’t falling or breaking off easily.

“A dry Christmas tree can actually become fully engulfed within 30 seconds and that’s pretty quick,” said Benjamin DeAnda, Assistant Fire Marshall at the Naperville Fire Department. “So we want to keep it watered. You want to make sure that bowl at the bottom is always full even if it has to be done everyday.”

Holiday Lights

The holiday lights certainly brighten up your tree, but be careful they don’t get too hot.

A safer option is to use LED lights instead.

If you’re using multiple lights, be sure to grab an extension chord with a surge protector.

“If something does go array with the surge it shuts everything down and doesn’t go back into the lights,” said DeAnda.

Candles

Candles should be lit away from your tree and not left unattended.

Before heading to bed, make sure all your lights are off and candles are blown out.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

