Safety Tips For Extreme Heat Expected For Naperville Area This Week

With dangerously high temperatures forecasted across Illinois for the next few days, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is giving some tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

“Heat-related fatalities can be prevented by taking precautions when temperatures rise,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau in a press release. “We ask all Illinoisans to take measures to safeguard their families and check in on friends and neighbors who may be vulnerable to extreme heat and humidity.”

Heat Advisory

IEMA says being aware is key. The public needs to pay attention and take notice of any heat watches, warnings or advisories. Updates by the National Weather Service (NWS) offices are helpful in knowing when the height of the heat will hit.

The NWS currently has issued a heat advisory for Naperville and the surrounding areas from Tuesday at noon until Wednesday at 8 p.m. Afternoon heat index values are expected to hit between 105 to 109 degrees both days. Pet owners should also keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke in their pets, such as vomiting, diarrhea, excessive panting, lethargy, or swollen gums.

Tips For Beating The Heat

During extreme heat, it’s important to stay hydrated. IEMA advises avoiding drinking alcohol or caffeinated beverages.

Clothing choices are important as well. Lightweight, loose-fitting clothing should be worn if you are outside, and it’s best to stick to shaded areas if possible. Sunscreen is a must. While outside, strenuous activities should be avoided. Staying inside in an air conditioned space is advised.

Other tips from the City of Naperville include taking a cool bath or shower to cool down, and using your oven and stove less to keep your house temperature lower.

Check In On Others

This is the time to check up on neighbors, particularly if you have any elderly people living nearby. Others at risk in extreme heat include those overweight, infants and young children, and those who are ill, particularly with heart disease or high blood pressure. The public can contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-666 to conduct a non-emergency wellness check on a loved one.

Children and pets should not be left in a closed vehicle for any length of time. According to IEMA, on a hot day, temperatures in a closed vehicle can reach up to 140ºF-190ºF within 30 minutes.

Cooling Centers

If you don’t have air conditioning, there are cooling centers available. Within Naperville, those include all three Naperville Public Library locations: the 95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Drive; Nichols Library at 200 W. Jefferson Ave.; and Naper Boulevard Library at 2035 S. Naper Blvd. Library locations are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle Street can also be used as a cooling center during the week. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The City of Naperville has a hot weather resources page available online with further tips and guidance.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.