Safe Suburbs USA’s “Honoring Our Heroes”; Facebook Live

Safe Suburb’s “Honoring Our Heroes”

Safe Suburbs USA started the Fourth of July morning with their second annual “Honoring Our Heroes.” The event, held at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, was meant to celebrate first responders and thank veterans. Multiple local officials and representatives from community organizations spoke.

Naperville Officials

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico, as well as Naperville council members Paul Leong and Patty Gustin were among the speakers.

“Naperville has been recognized across the country not once, not twice, not three times but many times over the last decade for being the safest city in America. That is an amazing, amazing data point,” said Chirico. “And that is largely due to the men and women of the Naperville Police Department who have worked so hard to keep this community safe.”

Community Organizations

Representatives from community organizations including Indian Community Outreach, SECA, and Naperville Building Review Board also spoke.

“I want to salute for their duty, sense of duty, answering the call when we are all asleep. They are keeping our nation, community, city safe when we are not aware of what’s happening in the world,” said SECA commissioner Vasavi Chakka. “I salute their courage for holding strong in the face of fear to protect our nation when we are nicely watching TV or having family dinners at our home. I salute their selflessness for putting others first.”

There were also remarks from DuPage County judges Kavita Athanekar and Liam Brennan, and DuPage County board member Greg Hart.

Bagpiper Colin Gavin also played “God Bless America.”

The Safe Suburbs event ended with a closing prayer.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.