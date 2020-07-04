Safe DuPage Hosts Celebrating Naperville’s Heroes

Celebrating Naperville’s Heroes

Community organization Safe DuPage kicked off Fourth of July this morning with the “Celebrating Naperville’s Heroes” rally.

The community gathered at the millennium carillon to celebrate our country and the work of local law enforcement.

“I think it’s really needed right now because people have to know our elected officials support law enforcement. That there’s a great many of us in elected office that really appreciate what our police are doing and what they’ve gone through and that we are going to continue to keep public safety as a paramount concern,” said Councilman Kevin Coyne. “They deserve to be honored and respected and that’s what we’re going to do here today.”

Speakers

Many elected officials also spoke about the importance of public safety.

“We are a nation that was forged with the courage and dedication of those through hardships we can’t even imagine today,” said Babette Holder Youngbergy, DuPage County recorder candidate.

“The men and women in law enforcement. Each and everyday our neighbors, our friends, complete strangers put on the uniform, put on the badge,” said Illinois State Representative Grant Wehrli.

Lisle resident Stephanie Trussell said she and her family have lived in DuPage County for years and enjoy the place they live in.

“I’m just out here defending what it means to be an American at this time. I’m not a victim. I’m so blessed to enjoy the inheritance that my ancestors helped build this country,” said Trussel. “This is a day that I celebrate. I know a lot of people that look like me don’t want to celebrate but this is a birthday of the greatest country on the planet. How am I not celebrating that? This is my flag and this is my country.

Moment of Silence

The crowd took a moment of silence for state police officers who died in the line of duty.

