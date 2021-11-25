Runners Trotting Together Again At Naperville Turkey Trot 2021

Over 5,000 runners could be seen stuffing the starting line Thanksgiving morning at this year’s Turkey Trot 5K. After switching to a virtual setup last year for the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone was happy to be trotting together again.

Back In Person

“Last year, the virtual race, we actually had people out Thanksgiving morning on the race course, just having fun, but it just wasn’t the same,” Naperville Noon Lions former president Donna Kearney said. “Connecting with the people of Naperville and seeing the happy families out here, it makes such a difference.”

Hosted by the Naperville Noon Lions Club for the 24th year, the 5K run and walk started at 8 a.m. sharp outside Naperville Central High School.

Runners seemed to have a bit of extra pep in their step knowing it was for a great cause. Since the trot began in 1998, the Noon Lions have used the funds raised to aid Naperville families with vision and hearing care, and diabetes support.

Turkey Trot Tradition

And after 24 years, the tradition gives a running start to the holiday season for many families.

“So we have Thanksgiving here every year, and the Lions Turkey Trot is one of the things we do every year, year after year,” Turkey Trotter Beth Ferstl said alongside her family. “It’s our favorite tradition; we come up from Wisconsin, he comes up from Kansas, and we do the Turkey Trot to start Thanksgiving off.”

A turkey trotting good time for all.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” the Ferstl family said.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!