A Rotary Club of Naperville donation to the American Red Cross will help those impacted by the June 20th tornado. “Today was a true outpouring of community support,” said Alma Jones, the immediate past president of the club. “The recent tornadoes in Woodridge and Naperville really left some very tragic scars on the community, but today the four rotary clubs in Naperville were able to celebrate coming together to donate funds for the aid of tornado victims, together with the generosity of Naperville Rotary Charities, who matched the effort that we made.”

Community partners also got involved. Celeste Wagner, the owner of Aurelio’s Pizza Springbrook Square, donated proceeds from three days of delivery, dine in, and carryout. Community members themselves could also donate through the rotary website.

A Big Check

“We were able to donate $6,800. I’m very proud to say that we were able to make a generous donation on everyone’s behalf,” said Brian O’Malley, the president of the Rotary Club of Naperville. “This was a tragic situation that is only made better by the humanitarian spirit that you and the Red Cross share,” said Martin Makowski the Regional Philanthropy Officer of the American Red Cross of Illinois. “Thank you for your support. Thank you for having me here today. I continue to look forward to our partnership in the future.”

Continued Donations

The generosity didn’t stop with the presentation of the check. Mesón Sabika owner and Rotarian Hossein Jamali announced that on September 14th he would donate 100 percent of his sales to the American Red Cross. Mesón Sabika is where members of the Rotary Club of Naperville have their membership meetings.

“A really great joint effort from the four rotary clubs of Naperville. We always like to say that there’s one large rotary and there just happens to be four individual opportunities to be a Rotarian in Naperville.”

Naperville News 17’s Angela Hager reports.

