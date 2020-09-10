Rotary Club’s Coat Drive Gives The Gift of Warmth To Veterans

With cooler weather ahead, the Noon Rotary Club of Naperville is asking community members to contribute to their coat drive.
This is the ninth year for the annual coat drive, in which homeless veterans are given the donations along with other supplies and support on the Rotary’s “Stand Down Day” in mid-November,
“They were willing and able to serve, and were willing to put their lives on the line. And the fact that they’re in those straits is so sad,” said Stephanie Jones Kastelic, chairwoman for the Rotary’s coat drive. “For them to be to warm and have the simple comforts that many of us for take for granted [is great].”
This year the Stand Down Day event cannot be held due to COVID 19 restrictions, so the club started the drive earlier this year, ending it on September 26. The group will package and hand deliver the coats to area shelters.
The goal is to collect 150 new or barely used coats, which can be dropped off at 23 locations around Naperville. A full list of participating locations can be found at the bottom of this article.
The Noon Rotary Club of Naperville asks community member to only donate men’s coats as the vast majority of participants in the Stand Down Day program are men.
Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.
Donation Locations Via Rotary Club
ALIVE CenterCasey’s FoodsContinental AcuraContinental AudiContinental MazdaCrossFit ParadoxFriedrich Jones Funeral HomeGross Wellness GroupMeson SabikaNaperbook Golf CourseNaperville Park District – Fort Hill Activity CenterNaperville Public Library – DowntownNaperville Public Library – Naper BlvdNaperville Public Library – 95th StreetOswald’s PharmacyQuigley’s Irish PubRiverwalk Adult Care CenterSpringbrook Golf CourseSpring Green Inc.SS. Peter & Paul Catholic ChurchSt. Raphael Catholic ChurchWhite Eagle Golf ClubYMCA Fry Location 95th Street
If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!
LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?
Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!Sign Up Today!