Rotary Club’s Coat Drive Gives The Gift of Warmth To Veterans

With cooler weather ahead, the Noon Rotary Club of Naperville is asking community members to contribute to their coat drive.

This is the ninth year for the annual coat drive, in which homeless veterans are given the donations along with other supplies and support on the Rotary’s “Stand Down Day” in mid-November,

“They were willing and able to serve, and were willing to put their lives on the line. And the fact that they’re in those straits is so sad,” said Stephanie Jones Kastelic, chairwoman for the Rotary’s coat drive. “For them to be to warm and have the simple comforts that many of us for take for granted [is great].”

This year the Stand Down Day event cannot be held due to COVID 19 restrictions, so the club started the drive earlier this year, ending it on September 26. The group will package and hand deliver the coats to area shelters.

The goal is to collect 150 new or barely used coats, which can be dropped off at 23 locations around Naperville. A full list of participating locations can be found at the bottom of this article.

The Noon Rotary Club of Naperville asks community member to only donate men’s coats as the vast majority of participants in the Stand Down Day program are men.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

Donation Locations Via Rotary Club

ALIVE Center Casey’s Foods Continental Acura Continental Audi Continental Mazda CrossFit Paradox Friedrich Jones Funeral Home Gross Wellness Group Meson Sabika Naperbook Golf Course Naperville Park District – Fort Hill Activity Center Naperville Public Library – Downtown Naperville Public Library – Naper Blvd Naperville Public Library – 95th Street Oswald’s Pharmacy Quigley’s Irish Pub Riverwalk Adult Care Center Springbrook Golf Course Spring Green Inc. SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church St. Raphael Catholic Church White Eagle Golf Club YMCA Fry Location 95th Street

