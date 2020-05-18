Rotary Club of Naperville Awards 2020 Community Service Grants

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout, the Rotary Club of Naperville completed its annual awarding of Community Service Grants for basic humanitarian needs. These Grants directly benefit local nonprofits in and around Naperville.
Grants Co-Chair, John Norman:
“Seeing the amazing programs that our local nonprofits are working on is truly inspiring. Serving on the committee was an honor and a humbling experience. I am so proud of our Rotary club and our committee for expediting the process. We were able to get these funds in to the hands of so many deserving recipients in record time.”
How much was Allocated?
A total of $135,000 were allocated to thirty nonprofits, all of which promote and provide support for basic human needs in and around the Naperville community.
Grants Co-Chair, Stephanie Jones Kastelic:
“In these tumultuous times there are many needs in our community. I am grateful that our Rotary group could be instrumental in making a difference in so many programs and lives. It has been my honor to Co-Chair this committee which was both nimble and flexible, working together to get these funds to the organizations as quickly as possible” added,
The Club has given over $2.2 million over the last twenty years to local organizations for the purpose of humanitarian programs through Naperville Rotary Charities and Rotary Club of Naperville Charities.
Who Received Grants from the Rotary Club of Naperville?
Below are a list of nonprofits awards Grants:
Bridge Communities
CASA of DuPage County
Hesed House
VNA Healthcare
Family Shelter Service
NAMI DuPage
People’s Resource Center
Senior Home Sharing
Teen Parent Connection
DuPage Senior Citizens Council
Loaves & Fishes Community Services
Naperville Education Foundation
Turning Pointe Autism Foundation
Indian Prairie Educational Foundation
Naperville Area Humane Society
YWCA – Project Help
YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago – Safe & Sound
Naperville Elderly Homes d/b/a Martin Avenue Apartments
WDSRA-Western DuPage Special Recreation Association
