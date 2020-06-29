Rob Koranda Scholarship Names Two Recipients

The 17th annual Rob Koranda (RAK) Scholarship has been awarded to Ariana Jefferson and Eric Chen from Naperville North High School.

Scholarship Recipients

Arianna was a cheerleader and played lacrosse for the Huskies. She is headed to Case Western University to study nursing and Spanish. Eric played soccer and created a not-for-profit that refurbished computers and donated them to schools. He will study finance and computer science at the University of Pennsylvania.

The two were selected from a pool of 29 student athletes.

About Rob Koranda

Koranda was a 1998 graduate of Naperville North before studying at Princeton. On June 29th, 2003 Rob was one of 13 people killed when a porch collapsed in Chicago. The Koranda family has since organized an annual golf outing and scholarship fund in his name.

The Scholarship

The Rob Koranda Scholarship is awarded each year to a high school senior boy and girl who “best exemplify Rob’s spirit of community, athleticism, leadership, academics, friendship and family”. Rob played both football and rugby, and graduated Naperville North as a National Merit Scholar.

Kevin Jackman reporting for Naperville News 17.