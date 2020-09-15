Riverwalk Fine Art Fair is Going Virtual This Year

Virtual Fine Art Fair

When it’s time for the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair, Downtown Naperville is usually bustling with art-lovers.

But this year due to COVID-19, the Naperville Art League decided to go virtual.

130 artists from across the country will be participating and presenting many forms of art including ceramic, painting, photography, and even jewelry.

“When you connect virtually with the artists they will be able to talk through their process and they might even be in their workshop,” said Director of the Riverwalk Fine Art Fair Deborah Venezia. “It’s a good way to see them in a light that you’ve never seen them before. Even when you do see them on the street they’re in sales mode, they’re not in creator mode.”

Art enthusiasts will be able to purchase pieces, speak to the artists, and ask them questions.

The virtual event will also include a livestream with demos, interviews with the artists, and some more surprises.

Plans for Next Year

If things run smoothly this year, the art league is thinking about hosting a hybrid event next year.

“That way people in Naperville can certainly come down and enjoy the splendor of the art, but if you are not in the area or you have some friends exhibiting and you want to see what’s going on – virtually we can reach anybody across the country or the world,” said Venezia.

Open House

To celebrate the 35th annual fair, the league is also hosting a free, socially-distanced open house at the Naperville Fine Art Center and Gallery over the weekend.

The virtual Naperville Art Fair will take place on September 19 and 20. You can register here.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.