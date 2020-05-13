Aurora Cancels All Summer Events

The City of Aurora has announced the cancellation of all major summer events due to capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Events does this include?

In a briefing, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin stated:

“Large-scale events would be ideal environments to spread the COVID-19 virus through our community. So we, along with communities throughout the country, made the hard decisions to alter and cancel events. We know the importance of social distancing and making sure that no large gatherings commence to further spread this deadly virus in our communities.”

The cancelations affect the Fourth of July Parade and fireworks. Previously, the Aurora Pride Parade in June and Puerto Rican Heritage Parade and Festival at the end of July had also been canceled.

It was also announced the city’s pools will not open for the summer season, with the decision voted on by the city’s aquatic board.

Meanwhile, RiverEdge Park and the Paramount Theatre have canceled their 2020 Summer Concert Season.

In a press release, RiverEdge Park stated the following:

“It breaks our hearts to have to make this difficult decision. The music and camaraderie at RiverEdge has become a part of the fabric of Aurora and the suburbs during the summer – but rest assured, music will fill the air next season.”

Why Cancel 2020 Events?

With social distancing in effect and gatherings of no more than 50 people expected through the summer months, the Paramount Theatre and RiverEdge Park have decided to reschedule many of its performances for 2021.

If you have already purchased tickets for a show, they will automatically transfer to the rescheduled date. Customers have 60 days to request a credit or refund, while also having the option to donate their purchase.

Other Summer Concert Shows

On May 11th, the Naperville Municipal Band announced its Summer Concert Series will be canceled through July 16 due to COVID-19.

Read more about the Naperville Municipal Band’s decision

Naperville News 17’s Kevin Jackman reports.