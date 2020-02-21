River Main Building Approved By Council

Posted on February 21, 2020

Council also approved a new building moving in to Water Street.

River Main

River Main will be a five-story building at the northwest corner of Water Street and Main Street.

The multiuse building will contain commercial properties with a 270-degree view and overlooks the DuPage River.

The property has been vacant since the rest of Water Street was redeveloped in 2017.

Variances Needed

Though council was fine granting a height variance because the building is roughly the same height as other Water Street buildings, council was slightly hesitant to grant a variance for Floor Area Ratio.

But in the end, a majority on the dais was comfortable with the building and approved it by a 7-1 vote.

At a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in January, River Main officials said the building could open as early as March 2021.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

ADVERTISE WITH NCTV17

Digital advertising opportunities are available today!

cat2array(65) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(12127) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12126) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12128) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12129) [32]=> int(13) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(13588) [40]=> int(18) [41]=> int(1036) [42]=> int(2663) [43]=> int(7053) [44]=> int(1714) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(6494) [47]=> int(13317) [48]=> int(1233) [49]=> int(13595) [50]=> int(54) [51]=> int(1232) [52]=> int(32) [53]=> int(501) [54]=> int(33) [55]=> int(6733) [56]=> int(58) [57]=> int(38) [58]=> int(2) [59]=> int(375) [60]=> int(7) [61]=> int(13760) [62]=> int(42) [63]=> int(4) [64]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409