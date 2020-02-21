River Main Building Approved By Council

Council also approved a new building moving in to Water Street.
River Main
River Main will be a five-story building at the northwest corner of Water Street and Main Street.
The multiuse building will contain commercial properties with a 270-degree view and overlooks the DuPage River.
The property has been vacant since the rest of Water Street was redeveloped in 2017.
Variances Needed
Though council was fine granting a height variance because the building is roughly the same height as other Water Street buildings, council was slightly hesitant to grant a variance for Floor Area Ratio.
But in the end, a majority on the dais was comfortable with the building and approved it by a 7-1 vote.
At a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting in January, River Main officials said the building could open as early as March 2021.
Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.
