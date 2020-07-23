River Floating Becoming More Popular

With people increasingly looking for new ways to get outside, river floating isn’t just becoming more popular; it’s exploding.

Karen Carter: They had so many floats last year at Menards, which is right here, even though they’re right here, they had so many floats left over that I bought mine on clearance at the end of the year, last year. And now you can’t find them anywhere.

River Floating Facebook Group

In fact, Karen Carter started her own Facebook group – the Plainfield River Floaters – on June 22nd. In one month, it has already blown up. With more than 1,400 members, the community is multiplying. The main benefit of the group – answering questions about the river for first time floaters.

Karen Carter: People think things are safer than they are. Just because you see people doing it all the time. It’s nice that people can do this in a way that’s safely done because they can ask questions.

What to Bring to River Floating

Carter advises everyone to bring an oar, or something similar, in case of a blockage. A first aid kit and hydration are also important. And then there’s what you float on.

Karen Carter: You don’t want to be floating on a big flamingo that is meant for a pool in the backyard. You can something stronger that’s not going to pop halfway through so you’re not stranded halfway through.

Floating isn’t just for adults. Carter’s daughter Ellie often brings friends, and on this day, is joined by her friend Lauren.

Ellie Carter: It’s a good way to get with friends too and just have something to do. Lauren Wurster: Ya, because you can get a lot of people out and just have a good time. Ellie: And just tie the tubes together with ropes, that’s always fun.

Where to Start

While on this day Carter launched at 135th and Eaton Rd, there are plenty of spots to launch onto the DuPage River in and around Naperville, including at Knoch Knolls Park, Blackwell, McDowell and Pioneer Park.

