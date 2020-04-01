Richards-Wilcox Manufactures Emergency Beds

Richards-Wilcox Emergency Beds

Aurora-based company, Richards-Wilcox, is focusing their efforts on manufacturing emergency beds to help combat the coronavirus crisis.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s “stay at home” order caused worry to flow through the company as around 200 employees’ livelihoods were at stake.

But that’s when company president Bob McMurtry had an idea.

“We make high density shelving, why can’t we make high density emergency overflow beds? So we literally rolled up our sleeves and just hit the ground running,” said business development manager at Richards-Wilcox, Kris Bowman.

With the worry of possibly shutting its doors behind them, employees are hard at work in the factory – making around 500 beds a day.

The “Quick Bed”

The “Quick Bed” has locks that easily snap into place, making the set up easier for the hospitals and other medical facilities that will use it.

The manufacturer has also partnered with Elgin-based Moonlight Slumber to provide mattresses.

“What we’re working on has just had the entire company working across any of the divisions and just all working together,” said Bowman. “Everybody’s best skill set has been put into one pile and it’s just exhilarating to be able to help and work all together as one team.”

Helping Medical Centers

One care facility these beds will be put to use is at the McCormick Place, which is being converted into a medical center to help ease bed shortage concerns.

The first shipment will be sent out April 6.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.