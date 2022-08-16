Rich Janor Announced As New Republican Nominee

Earlier today, a news conference took place on the steps of Naperville City Hall to announce that Rich Janor will be running as the new Republican nominee for State Representative in the 41st District. This comes after Naperville City Council Member Jennifer Bruzan Taylor withdrew from the race due to “personal family matters.”

Illinois House Republican Leader, Jim Durkin, spoke about Janor at the conference. Fellow Republicans Kevin Coyne, John Curran, Suzanne Hart, and Krishna Bansal also spoke.

About Janor

Janor is a father to three, an author, a long time baseball coach, and a business owner. He says his main reason for running is to make Naperville and the surrounding area a safer place.

Rich was elected to the office of Naperville Park District Commissioner and was reelected in 2015 and 2019. He was elected President of the board three times. During his presidency, the Park District opened the Fort Hill Activity Center.

He will face off against Democrat state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr in the November general election.

For Naperville News 17 I’m Anthony Yench

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

About Naperville: Located 28 miles west of Chicago, Naperville, Ill., is home to approximately 145,000 people. This vibrant, thriving City consistently ranks as a top community in the nation in which to live, raise children and retire. The City is home to acclaimed public and parochial schools, the best public library system in the country, an array of healthcare options and an exceptionally low crime rate. Naperville has ready access to a variety of public transportation, housing and employment options. The City’s diversified employer base features high technology firms, retailers and factories, as well as small and home-based businesses. Residents also enjoy world-class parks, diverse worship options, the opportunity to serve on several City boards and commissions, a thriving downtown shopping and dining area, a renowned outdoor history museum known as Naper Settlement and an active civic community. For more information, please visit our website at www.naperville.il.us.