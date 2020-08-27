Ricardo Lamas Coming In With A Chip On His Shoulder In Next Fight

At 38-years-old UFC fighter Ricardo Lamas is feeling better than ever. The Featherweight veteran will make the walk to the octagon on August 29 and will take on UFC newcomer Bill Algeo on short notice, after his orginal bout with Ryan Hall was canceled after Hall pulled out.

Lamas Is Feeling Good

No matter the foe, Lamas is feeling confident, and said he’s in better shape than in his 20’s.

“I don’t know if it’s being Latino, we age well, but I feel good,” said Lamas. “I finally know how to really diet the right way. I know how to train the right way, so I’m taking care of my body as I’m training, which is what I should’ve been doing since I was in my mid 20’s. But, with age comes wisdom.”

A former title challenger, Lamas looks to get back in the win column after an injury he calls ‘the worst of his career’. But, make no mistake Lamas is no joke.

Lamas has fought for gold, most of his career he’s been ranked in the top ten, and has one of the most legendary UFC moments.

“At that tail end of that they both pointed to the ground and just started throwing haymakers at each other,” said Matt Kuschert co-owner of Ricardo Lamas UFC Gym Naperville. “I mean, unbelievable for two of the best fighters in the world to say ‘hey playground-style fight, let’s do this, and just swing and hit each other’”.

Training During Unprecedented Times

Kuschert has been Lamas’ friend for almost 20 years, but has taken on the role of his strength and conditioning coach this fight camp due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve been training out of the UFC Gym in Naperville, but the 145er finished the rest of his fight camp in Florida.

“So a lot of people want to be a fighter, but they don’t want to do what it takes to be a successful fighter because it’s hard,” said Kuschert. “That’s what’s so impressive about him. He welcomes that challenge in every way.”

Lamas is coming to the fight with something to prove, and you can watch it on ESPN+.

“I’m coming in with a chip on my shoulder,” said Lamas. “I’m coming in to let everybody know that last fight [expletive] happens but I’m still here, I’m still fighting, and I’m still a danger to this division.”

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

