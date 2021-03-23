Ribfest Will be Back This Year with COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

Ribfest Back with COVID-19 Safety

The Exchange Club of Naperville‘s 33rd annual Ribfest will be back this year with less people and COVID-19 safety guidelines in place, along with a new location, according to an ABC Chicago news report.

ABC reports those safety guidelines include social distancing, more hand sanitizing stations, and spacing at food and drink lines. Organizers said people “will notice a more ‘private’ feel.” Organizers said ribs, food, drinks, and live music will be made available this year, but further details about the number of people allowed to attend, how to get tickets, and other information has not been released yet, according to ABC.

“We are planning for a safe, reduced event while monitoring ongoing restrictions and guidelines,” said 2021 Ribfest Chairman Bob Black to ABC. “It’s an ongoing examination of the best possible ways to conduct a responsible, secure event that will keep our supporters and attendees as our first priority, as they always have been.”

Ribfest in Romeoville

The event will be held in Romeoville this year at Deer Crossing Park located at 1050 West Romeo Road on July 1 to July 4.

The Exchange Club announced their plans to move Ribfest from Naperville to Romeoville in 2019. The event was supposed to be held in Romeoville last year, but was canceled due to the pandemic.

Updates will be posted to the Ribfest website.