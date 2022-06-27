Ribfest Addresses Ticket Holder Concerns and Schedule Alterations

The Exchange Club of Naperville is addressing complaints from ticket holders from this year’s Ribfest. The event, held from June 17 to June 20, saw some last minute cancellations and schedule changes. Friday night’s headliner, Toby Keith, had to pull out after disclosing that he had been battling cancer since last fall. Ashley McBryde had to cancel her Sunday concert, for what was noted as “unforeseen circumstances.”

Possible Options

Ribfest organizers hoped to alleviate concerns about canceled acts by allowing any unredeemed Friday performance tickets to be used for any concert during the festival. They also offered the option for any unused ticket holders to donate the price of admission to Ribfest toward the Exchange Club’s mission to combat child abuse and domestic violence.

Now, Ribfest is giving a third option. Though they do not allow ticket refunds for their event, organizers say they will allow anyone with an unredeemed ticket to use the value of that ticket toward any performance at next year’s Ribfest.

“We will review all requests as they are received,” said Bev Schafman, Ribfest chair for this year’s event. “We promised to put on a great show and we did. We also allowed ticket holders the option to use their unused tickets for other nights as many did.”

Ribfest has created a site to handle all ticket-related disputes where those interested in using their ticket value for a future performance may make a claim. Claims must be filed by July 1, 2022.

About Ribfest

The 33rd annual Ribfest took place at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton, returning after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. The event is a major fundraiser for the Exhange Club of Naperville, as they raised money to help fight child abuse and domestic violence in our local communities.

Ribfest 2022 featured seven ribbers, a carnival and a selection of different music acts throughout the weekend. The performers included Elle King, Clay Walker, Halestorm, Brett Eldredge and 7th Heaven.

For Naperville News 17, I’m Will Payne.